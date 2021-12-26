$1.14 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.17. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.48. 989,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,802. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $2,720,385. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 192.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 174.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 261,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

