First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $104.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $412.19 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $415.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. First Busey has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

