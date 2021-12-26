First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.48 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $104.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $103.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $406.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $412.19 million, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $415.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. First Busey has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.