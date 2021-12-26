$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $80.65. 69,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

