$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $80.65. 69,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
