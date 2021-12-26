Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.92. 552,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.