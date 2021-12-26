Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,092,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,253,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.