MesChain Price Hits $0.0005 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One MesChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MesChain has a total market cap of $408,935.33 and $281,567.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MesChain has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.84 or 0.08046837 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,225.00 or 0.99794530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00072450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00052889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io

