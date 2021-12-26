Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,530. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.