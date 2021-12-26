Fiducient Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,813,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

