Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carter’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,543,000 after buying an additional 114,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

