National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 5,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 317,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NATI. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 235,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

