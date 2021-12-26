ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $37.16 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,161,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 4.3% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.66. 17,563,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,662,965. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.