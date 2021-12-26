QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $270.96 on Major Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $88.63 million and $9.27 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $270.96 or 0.00542411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00059629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.64 or 0.08070606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,063.52 or 1.00218026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00052676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.