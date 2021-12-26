Leisure Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $265.95 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

