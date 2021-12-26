Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,075 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $61,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $117.39 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

