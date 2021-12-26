Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $94.52 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 86,112 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $52.68 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

