Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $155.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

