$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 473.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 257,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $5,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.