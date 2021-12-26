$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 341,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,148. The stock has a market cap of $696.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.