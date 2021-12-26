$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414,773 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 341,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,148. The stock has a market cap of $696.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

