$55.05 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post sales of $55.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $54.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $53.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $211.60 million, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $212.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CTBI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. 34,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,392. The company has a market capitalization of $771.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

