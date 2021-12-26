Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 554 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,240,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

Shares of CAT opened at $206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

