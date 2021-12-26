6,536 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 22.5% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.27 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $238.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.