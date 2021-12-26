CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 213,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

