Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises about 3.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $27,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 429,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,382. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

