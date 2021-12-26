IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.12. 1,131,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

