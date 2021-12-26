PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $169.78. 3,241,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

