Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 459,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,155. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

