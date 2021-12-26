Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0426 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $543,295.09 and approximately $78,888.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.