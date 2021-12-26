Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 6.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.14% of Ecolab worth $80,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 36.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $228.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,644. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

