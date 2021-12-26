Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 294,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,659,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $650.70. The stock had a trading volume of 839,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $631.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

