Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,554. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average of $190.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.48 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

