Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 39,155,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.