First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,575. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.