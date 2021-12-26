Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.25% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,613,356. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

