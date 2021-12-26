Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,191 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $181,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 208.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 872,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,342,000 after buying an additional 589,974 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after buying an additional 405,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. 277,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

