Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,105 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $154,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,013,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,886. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of -165.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

