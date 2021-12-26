Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Position Boosted by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services accounts for 1.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.84% of Primoris Services worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 859.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 722,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRIM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. 187,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,459. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

