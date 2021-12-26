Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Critical Comparison

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.12) -5.18 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 29.69 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 139.83%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.24% -49.71% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26%

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.