Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $112.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

