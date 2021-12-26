GFS Advisors LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.46 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.