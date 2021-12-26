ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,261 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.35% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.09. 846,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $145.42. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

