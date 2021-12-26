Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives €74.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.00 ($83.15).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

FIE stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) on Thursday, reaching €58.60 ($65.84). 23,699 shares of the company were exchanged. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($73.60) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($87.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.80.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

