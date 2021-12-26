OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.21. 1,333,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.79%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.