Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $70,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.22. The stock had a trading volume of 87,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average is $205.07. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $217.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

