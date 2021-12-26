Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,880 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.84% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,075. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.