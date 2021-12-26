US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Exponent by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Exponent by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. 164,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

