US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

TGT traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

