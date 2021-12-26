Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 213.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 87.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.00. 621,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,951. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

