Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 1,851,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

