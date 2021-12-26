TSP Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for about 2.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CHE traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.31. 69,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,360. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.33 and its 200-day moving average is $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

