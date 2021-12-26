Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,033. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.